Go see Texas Vs. Texas Tech football, The Tonight Show and more FREE with Vet Tix this month

By Eric Dehm

If you’re a veteran and a fan of music, sports, museums, theater or any other sort of live entertainment that you need tickets to, I have some very good news.

Vet Tix has tickets available, for free, to something in your area that you’ll be interested in.

The following is just a sample of the available events nationwide in November and, as you’ll see, there are some BIG ones.

For more info on these events, and a detailed list of events in your local area, you can visit the Vet Tix website and sign up for a free account today.

636265648871687107 luke bryan e1509631520674 Go see Texas Vs. Texas Tech football, The Tonight Show and more FREE with Vet Tix this month
WHEATLAND, CA – FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 3RD 2017 AT 7:00 PM
LUKE BRYAN: HUNTIN’, FISHIN’ & LOVIN’ EVERYDAY TOUR – RESERVED SEATS
logo e1509631583315 Go see Texas Vs. Texas Tech football, The Tonight Show and more FREE with Vet Tix this month
MIAMI, FL – SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 4TH 2017 AT 8:00 PM
GAVIN DEGRAW – LIVE IN CONCERT!
pistonslogo 800 Go see Texas Vs. Texas Tech football, The Tonight Show and more FREE with Vet Tix this month
DETROIT, MI – FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 10TH 2017 AT 7:00 PM
DETROIT PISTONS VS. ATLANTA HAWKS – NBA – MILITARY APPRECIATION GAME!
tsjf s3 ddka horiz Go see Texas Vs. Texas Tech football, The Tonight Show and more FREE with Vet Tix this month
NEW YORK, NY – FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 10TH 2017 AT 3:15 PM
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON – FULL SHOW
watch ohio state football online Go see Texas Vs. Texas Tech football, The Tonight Show and more FREE with Vet Tix this month
COLUMBUS, OH – SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 11TH 2017 AT 12:00 PM
OHIO STATE BUCKEYES VS. MICHIGAN STATE – NCAA FOOTBALL
gator Go see Texas Vs. Texas Tech football, The Tonight Show and more FREE with Vet Tix this month
GAINESVILLE, FL – SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 18TH 2017 START TIME TBD
UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA GATORS VS. UAB – NCAA FOOTBALL
texas tech red raiders at texas longhorns football Go see Texas Vs. Texas Tech football, The Tonight Show and more FREE with Vet Tix this month
AUSTIN, TX – FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 24TH 2017 AT 7:00 PM
UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS LONGHORNS VS. TEXAS TECH- NCAA FOOTBALL

 

