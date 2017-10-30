Things vets should know before watching “Thank You for Your Service”

You can also subscribe to get all the latest Connecting Vets podcasts on iTunes!

By Phil Briggs

Some say this movie is forgettable. Others say it will inspire nightmares. We spoke with a social worker, a veteran’s spouse and a film critic—and their opinions all shared one incredible thing in common. And it’s something every veteran should hear before going to see this movie

About today’s guests:

Kim Ruocco, Director of Veteran Suicide Prevention/ Postvention, Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors

Caitlin Kenney, Army Veteran Spouse, Reporter/Producer ConnectingVets.com

Alan Zilberman, National Film Critic, published film review in Washington Post Matt Saintsing;

Covered in this episode:

Will this film harm Veterans?

What it gets wrong … What it get’s right?

Living with TBI … What it’s really like

Who is the right audience?

Empathy Machine?

What everyone who sees this film should know