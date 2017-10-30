Get Help with military sexual abuse: Active Military | Veterans | Public Reaction

Tales from beyond the motor pool

Filed Under: food, Halloween, Humor, military culture, training
3627014 Tales from beyond the motor pool

(Photo by Sgt. Rebecca Eller, 8th Marine Corps District)

By ConnectingVets

Halloween is here and while you may be thinking of the trick or treating, that spooky house party you’re attending, or a last minute costume change, the military can be frightening year round. Here’s our list of some of the most scary experiences.

gettyimages 835984852 Tales from beyond the motor pool

(Photo by Natalie Behring/Getty Images)

Porta johns in the field

You’re in the field with your unit and you see only a handful of porta johns to use for everyone. That southern heat is rising and you have no idea when this toilet was last cleaned. Good luck in there.

3297238 Tales from beyond the motor pool

(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Isaac Johnson)

Any sort of meat product

You’re hungry but you’re stuck with whatever is in front of you. As you inch closer in line to some meat patties drenched in what is supposed to be gravy, you pray it won’t cause some intestinal problems later because you have a three hour training briefing after this.

3370430 Tales from beyond the motor pool

(U.S. Army photo by Spc. Thomas Scaggs)

When Sgt. Maj. calls you into his office

Can you think of any good reason why a senior NCO would have you in is office… other than to chew you out?

3500485 Tales from beyond the motor pool

(Photo by Spc. Ryan Tatum, 50th Public Affairs Detachment)

When you overhear a 2nd LT say “Well, based on my experience…”

They’ve been in for two seconds and now they think they’ve seen it all. Better hold on tight for what “knowledge” they’re about to drop.

3201559 Tales from beyond the motor pool

(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Quail)

Waking up to insects or reptiles in your tent

Nothing’s quite like returning to nature than when you find yourself with some new bed buddies. And don’t forget to check your boots. You might friend a new friend in the form of a snake or scorpion. Sweet dreams.

 

gettyimages 563535081 Tales from beyond the motor pool

Drill Instructor Stf. Sgt. Justin McCormick puts his recruit through the paces at the Marine Corps Recruit Depot in San Diego.(Photo by Don Tormey/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

 “Platoon, attention! Half-right…”

What’s more chilling then this preparatory command? You don’t even need to hear the end of this sentence to know a good ole’ smoke session is coming.

Listen Live