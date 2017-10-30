Tales from beyond the motor pool

By ConnectingVets

Halloween is here and while you may be thinking of the trick or treating, that spooky house party you’re attending, or a last minute costume change, the military can be frightening year round. Here’s our list of some of the most scary experiences.

Porta johns in the field

You’re in the field with your unit and you see only a handful of porta johns to use for everyone. That southern heat is rising and you have no idea when this toilet was last cleaned. Good luck in there.

Any sort of meat product

You’re hungry but you’re stuck with whatever is in front of you. As you inch closer in line to some meat patties drenched in what is supposed to be gravy, you pray it won’t cause some intestinal problems later because you have a three hour training briefing after this.

When Sgt. Maj. calls you into his office

Can you think of any good reason why a senior NCO would have you in is office… other than to chew you out?

When you overhear a 2nd LT say “Well, based on my experience…”

They’ve been in for two seconds and now they think they’ve seen it all. Better hold on tight for what “knowledge” they’re about to drop.

Waking up to insects or reptiles in your tent

Nothing’s quite like returning to nature than when you find yourself with some new bed buddies. And don’t forget to check your boots. You might friend a new friend in the form of a snake or scorpion. Sweet dreams.

“Platoon, attention! Half-right…”

What’s more chilling then this preparatory command? You don’t even need to hear the end of this sentence to know a good ole’ smoke session is coming.