Army vet Rico Roman is going for Olympic gold again

By Eric Dehm

When Rico Roman was deployed to Iraq in 2007, an IED blast changed his life. The injuries sustained in the explosion would eventually claim his leg. To say he went through a rough time is an understatement, but he was lucky enough to find a new path.

“A whole year trying to save my leg and then unfortunately due to complications having to amputate and start all over, I was just fortunate enough to get linked up with the right groups that pushed me in the right direction and that’s where I found sled hockey,”Roman said.

After discovering the sport, Roman also found that he was good at it, world class good. Since beginning his career with the San Antonio Rampage, Roman has been a contributor to several championship teams at the highest level of sled hockey, including the biggest one of all, the US National Team that won gold at the 2014 Paralympic games in Sochi, Russia.

Roman is currently preparing to help Team USA defend gold in the 2018 games at Pyeongchang South, Korea and has teamed up with Milk Life, alongside fellow gold medalist Kristi Yamaguchi and others, to promote a healthy active lifestyle.

The full interview with Rico Roman is located below for streaming, or click the share button and select download to listen later.

