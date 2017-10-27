VetStory Podcast Theater presents: “Bergdahl Sentences”

You can also subscribe to get all the latest Connecting Vets podcasts on iTunes!

By Phil Briggs

What is an appropriate sentence for Sgt Bowe Bergdahl? We admit we don’t have a good answer. But we did find some interesting sentences in the comment fields. So VetStory Podcast Theater presents a musical entitled “Bergdahl Sentences”.

Hear powerful and poetic prose from the people of Facebook, set to a variety of musical genres including; country, metal and freestyle jazz. Plus another case of desertion that took 40 years to discover.

About our guests:

Jonathan Kaupanger; Navy Veteran … experienced in Musical Theater.

Jake Hughes; Army Veteran … zero Musical Theater experience.

Phil Briggs; Producer Navy Veteran … amateur rapper

Matt Saintsing; Army Veteran … Never deserted his post.

Eric Dehm; Navy Veteran … enjoys ice cream for dessert.

Covered in this episode:

Bergdahl by Jake

A jazzy Bergdahl Duet

What is an appropriate sentence?

AWOL for 40 years?

What’s new in Minot, ND?

Those pants will be a little tight!