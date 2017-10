A look at what militaries around the world eat when in the field

In an exhibition called “Razione K: Meals for Soldiers in Action” photographer Fabrizia Parisi and curator Giulio Iacchetti give us a glimpse of how militaries around the world feed their soldiers.

These individual rations are designed to give service members well-balanced, lightweight, and self-contained meals in the field.

All photos republished with permission.

Italy

United Kingdom

United States

Ukraine

Thailand

Spain

Russia

Poland

Denmark

New Zealand