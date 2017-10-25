Get your free tickets to see ‘Thank You For Your Service’

If you’re anxious to see the new movie, “Thank You For Your Service,” free tickets are being handed out to active military and veterans at the first preview screenings across the country.

These free tickets are limited to the first 25 active military or veterans per location at the 7 p.m. screenings on October 26 only. Enter your zip code on this site to find a participating theater near you.

You must produce an appropriate valid government issue ID for one free admission. The promotion is limited to the first 10,000 tickets nationwide.

The event is part of a promotion by Universal Pictures and AMC Theaters. The movie opens nationwide Friday.

The movie — written by the writer of “American Sniper” and produced by the studio that delivered “Lone Survivor” — is another in the long line of Afghanistan and Iraq conflict war movies that have come out in the past few years.

“Thank You For Your Service” tells the story of a group of U.S. soldiers returning from Iraq who struggle to integrate back into family and civilian life, while living with the memory of a war that threatens to destroy them long after they’ve left the battlefield. It stars Miles Teller, Haley Bennett, Joe Cole and Amy Schumer.