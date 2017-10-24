It’s earnings week for defense contractors — here’s how the Pentagon’s top weapon supplier did

WASHINGTON – Lockheed Martin shares slipped in premarket trading after the defense giant reported lower-than-expected third quarter earnings on Tuesday. The Pentagon’s top weapons supplier posted per-share earnings of $3.24 versus $3.26 expected on Wall Street.

Considered a bellwether for the US defense sector, Lockheed Martin reported a net income of $939 million compared to $1.1 billion, in Q3 of 2016.

The company, which produces the F-35 Lightning II and the THAAD missile defense system, raised its full-year net sales of $50 billion to $51.2 billion, which is up from an earlier estimate of $49.8 to $51.0 billion.

Meanwhile, Boeing, Northrop Grumman, Raytheon and General Dynamics are due to report quarterly earnings this week.