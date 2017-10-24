ASU’s new “Brotherhood” uniform honors Pat Tillman and other vets

By Matt Saintsing

When the Arizona State Sun Devils take to the gridiron against the Colorado Buffaloes next weekend, the Sun Devils will be sporting a new look.

The team unveiled their new ‘Brotherhood’ uniforms on Monday to honor alumnus and US Army Ranger Cpl. Pat Tillman, as well as other veterans. These special-edition jerseys, made by Adidas, were inspired by Tillman’s legacy.

“Adidas designers worked in tandem with ASU to research the typography and sizes of the wordmark and numbers from the Tillman era in order to recreate the look that the 1996-1997 team wore during their Rose Bowl season,” Adidas said in a statement.

“Additional design details include the phrase “Give ‘em Hell,” a line from the ASU fight song which Pat famously uttered to his teammates prior to beating defending National Champion Nebraska 19-0 in 1996.”

In 2002, Pat Tillman, a safety for the Arizona Cardinals, put his professional football career on hold to become a US Army Ranger. In April 2004, Tillman was killed while serving with the elite 75th Ranger Regiment in eastern Afghanistan.

The Sun Devils’ new threads are tan, a tribute to the uniforms worn by military personnel, and are accented with the iconic colors of Arizona State, maroon, and gold.

The back of the tan camouflage helmet includes the word “Brotherhood”, paying homage to Tillman and other service members. Underneath, will also list any ASU player or coach, past or present, who served in the US military.

A portion of the proceeds from the special-edition “Brotherhood” retail line will benefit the Pat Tillman Foundation, an organization that provides veterans, and their spouses, academic scholarships.

