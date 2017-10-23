LifeFlip Media announces veteran speakers bureau

By Eric Dehm

LifeFlip Media, a PR firm that represents some of the biggest names in the veteran community including today announced on CBS Radio’s ConnectingVets “The Morning Briefing” that they have launched a speakers bureau.

The list of available speakers includes, among others, ESPN Body Issue cover model Kirstie Ennis, Medal of Honor recipient Dakota Meyer, Grunt Style founder Dan Alarik, Mark Rockefeller of Street shares, Combat Flip Flops founder Matt “Griff” Griffin, and Todd Connor of Bunker Labs.

“This is the first ever veteran entrepreneur speaker bureau,” LifeFlip founder & CEO Eric Mitchell said during the interview. “There are a few other speaker bureaus out there that honor some of the great veterans that are out there… we’re the first one to do it with just vetrepreneurs.”

The announcement comes at the start of the Military Influencers Conference in Dallas, which features a number of LifeFlip clients among the over 30 speakers. Mitchell said the veteran entrepreneur sphere shows no signs of slowing down and as such he felt now was the right time to announce the bureau, to help facilitate the passing along of info and experience from those who have found success.

“We’re excited to be down here being able to do that and kind of get people to people catch on to the warrior class,” Mitchell said.

You can hear the full interview with Mitchell, “Griff” and MilBlogging.com CEO and Military Influencer Conference founder Curtez Riggs below. To download and listen later, click the share button and select download from the options.

Connect: @EricDehm | Eric@ConnectingVets.com