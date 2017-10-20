VetStory: The most dangerous bar in the world

You can also subscribe to get all the latest Connecting Vets podcasts on iTunes!

This is the true story of The Baghdad Country Club, a secret bar that operated in the Green Zone under the loving care of British paratrooper-turned-bootlegger James Thornett. After listening to James tell the story, you’ll know why their motto is “It Takes Real Balls to Play Here.”

About James Thornett:

As a British Paratrooper, James Thornett jumped out of planes and fought against terrorism in Iraq. He’s risked kidnapping and beheading in Fallujah, lived in the jungles of Sierra Leonne, and made it past the Taliban in Afghanistan. So it’s only fitting he was able to bootleg booze down a highway that was attacked daily by terrorists, and then establish a bar amidst a war zone, during one of the bloodiest times in Iraq’s history.

Covered in this episode:

A random stranger in an airport … offers a huge opportunity

A Christmas miracle!

Actual sound from video taken along the deadly Route Irish

24 hours to get out

Smuggling back into Baghdad

Robert Downey Jr got involved?

How to bring the Baghdad Country Club to you

Raising money for Iraq & Afghanistan Veterans of America (IAVA)