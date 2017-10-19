VA on the hunt for construction partners

The Veterans Affairs hospital in Aurora, CO April 18, 2015. (PCraig F. Walker/The Denver Post)

By Jonathan Kaupanger

A GoFundMe-style page for medical centers was set up by Veterans Affairs today. It’s really called Public Law 114-294, the Communities Helping Invest through Property and Improvements Needed for Veterans Act of 2016 or CHIP-IN Act, but GoFundMe gets the point across quicker.

The Veterans Affairs Department is looking for potential partners to help build world-class healthcare facilities. The CHIP-IN law authorizes VA to accept donations as a way of accelerating the construction of health-care related projects. “Our strategic partnerships are one of many valuable tools that allow us to provide assistance to our veterans,” said VA Secretary David Shulkin in a press release.

“Donations through the CHIP-IN Act will help us deliver healthcare facilities for our veterans in a faster, more cost-effective manner.”

There is already one project that is funded through CHIP-IN, it’s a new Ambulatory Care Center in Omaha, Nebraska. According to the VA, this is a quicker timeframe than the more traditional funding and construction process.  It also is less of a burden on taxpayers.

Only non-federal entities like 501(c)(3) nonprofits, private companies or donor groups can apply for the four remaining partnership opportunities. Donations must a property that includes a completed building or a site that will have a building constructed by the donor or a place that can be constructed on property that is already owned by the VA.

The full request for information can be found on the Federal Business Opportunities website here.

