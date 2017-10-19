Time in uniform ignites a spark for wildland firefighting

By Matt Saintsing

This fire season, like those in recent years, has been a busy one. From the mountains of Montana, to California wine country, there seems to be little land that doesn’t run the risk of combustion.

Recognizing the need to fight wildfires, and the skills and experiences that military vets bring to the table, the Bureau of Land Management has eight wildland fire crews, and they’re mostly vets.

“They understand the long days, being in remote locations, and sleeping in the dirt,” says Chuck Russell, a Bureau of Land Management fire management officer.

“Veterans bring to the table a leadership that some of the younger folks that we train don’t.”

As fire season starts in June in the southwest United States, these teams of fired-up vets battle blazes traveling as north as Montana, as the season progresses.

And in the past few years, there were more positions than veterans available.

In 2015, the Bureau of Land Management partnered with Team Rubicon, a nonprofit organization that combines the skills and experienced of veterans with first responders to deploy emergency response teams, to help train vets to fight wildfires.

Eric Ellison, who leads a team of veteran firefighters in Las Vegas, Nev., sees the value of hiring vets. “You don’t have to teach them chain of command, and they have the teamwork down,” says Ellison.

Six years ago, Ellison started working with vets to fight wildfires when he started his crew, Vegas Valley.

Elission says he can give his team the leader’s intent, and the vets complete the mission on their own—a vestige, no doubt, of days spent in the military.

And while he has seen firsthand the value of hiring veterans, the first year, he wasn’t sure what to expect.

“I had 19 first-year fire fighters, but as we got to fighting fire, and into some stressful situations, they were able to keep their composure because of their prior military experience,” says Ellison.

This fire season has provided plenty of work for his team, as they spent 97 days fighting fires anywhere from Arizona to Montana.

Once the firefighters come to the team they do some additional training on medical skills and rope scenarios, but mostly it’s on the job training that is most valuable, he says.

Interested vets should be ready for the physical challenge, says Ellison. “I’ve had guys tell me at the end of fire season that they didn’t think it was going to be that physical,” he says.

Jesse Hopkin, a team member on Vegas Valley, agrees.

When he first came to Las Vegas two years ago, he wished he had done more hiking and long distance running. Hopkins says that while gym time is important, but being a gym-rat isn’t totally applicable.

“You have to be an all-around athlete.”

It isn’t uncommon for team members to hike long distances, both into and out of fires, with everything they need to survive. Hopkin stresses the need for endurance and stamina training.

But while the job is physical, Hopkin finds it particularly rewarding, given his military background. “I definitely recommend this job to any veteran,” he says.

“We have a similar comradery and unit cohesion, and you are still serving in a way.”

Hopkin served in both the Marine Corps and Army. In 2012, he was wounded while serving in Baghdad with the 3rd Infantry Division, and got out shortly after.

After the Army, he came across Team Rubicon and saw they participated in wildland firefighting. Through Team Rubicon, he met Elision, who encouraged him to check out Vegas Valley.

He went through the formal hiring process, and after a lot of physical training and learning to handle a chain saw, he was quickly fighting wildfires, protecting public land and private property across the country.

What is especially appealing for Hopkin is how the team operates. “It’s just like an infantry platoon in terms of hierarchy,” “There is a similar sense of brotherhood.”

Most positions become available in November and December, and candidates are selected in January. Then, they’re trained up, and ready to fight fires by May.

There are two ways for vets to enter this line of work. One is through USAJobs, the official for federal jobs. There are no pre-qualifications or experience needed, but Russell says there is a physical.

The other way is if a veteran has a campaign badge and honorable discharge, they can be hired non-competitively, meaning they don’t have to go through the normal application process like everyone else.

The Bureau keeps a list of eligible applicants, and as positions become available officials like Russell fill the slots.

Russell says the program is a great way to complete the mission, and by doing right by our nation’s veterans.

