What America’s nuclear capability looks like in one graphic

WASHINGTON — North Korean deputy UN ambassador Kim In Ryong said on Monday that the increasing tensions on the Korean peninsula have “reached the touch-and-go point and a nuclear war may break out any moment,” the AP reports.

Kim In Ryong added that North Korea is the only country in the world that has been subjected to “such an extreme and direct nuclear threat” from the US and as such, should have the right to possess nuclear weapons in self-defense.

As the tough talk and increased sanctions continue, here’s a look at the US military’s robust nuclear deterrence components:

Graphic via Department of Defense.