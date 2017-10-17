Check out these resources for housing assistance, whether you are financing your first home or looking for a place of transition as you find a new home, ConnectingVets is here to help.

——

Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing Initiative combines Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) rental assistance for homeless Veterans with case management and clinical services provided by the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).

——

Fisher House provides comfort homes for military and veteran families while a loved one is receiving treatment.

——

VA Home Loans make it one of the most appealing paths to homeownership — and this great benefit is reserved exclusively to those who bravely served our country and select military spouses.

——

Operation Finally Home provides custom-built, mortgage free homes to America’s military heroes and the widows of the fallen.

——

Arthur B. Huot House provides efficiency apartments and support programs for homeless veterans living in Maine.

——

Home of The Brave aims to reduce veteran homelessness by providing affordable housing, food, and employment resources to veterans in the DMV area.