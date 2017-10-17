Get Help | Entrepreneurship

Many military skills are transferable to the entrepreneurship sector, with these resources you can join the ranks of the thousands of other veteran-owned businesses around the U.S.

National Veteran-Owned Business Administration creates opportunities for all of America’s veteran-owned businesses.

Coalition for Veteran-Owned Businesses is the first-of-its-kind national initiative supports the success of veteran, service member, and military spouse-owned businesses by connecting them with entrepreneurial education and training, small business resources and solutions, and commerce and supplier opportunities.

Bunker Labs provides educational programming, access to resources, and a thriving local network to help military veterans and their spouses start and grow businesses. ConnectingVets talked to CEO Todd Connor about his journey helping veterans in entrepreneurship.

Patriot Boot Camp equips active duty military members, Veterans, and their spouses with the education, resources, and community needed to be successful technology entrepreneurs

