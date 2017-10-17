From the GI Bill to scholarships, navigating your education benefits can be a challenging process. We’re here to help.

Educational Assistance

GI Bill provides educational assistance to service members, veterans, and their dependents.

Student Veterans of America provides military veterans with the resources, support, and advocacy needed to succeed in higher education and following graduation. Click Here to learn about how the SVA helped to further the Forever GI Bill on Capitol Hill.

Scholar Vets is a social learning network for US Military connected college students

Scholarship Opportunities

AMVETS

AFCEA

AHIMA

Hormel Heroes offers money for any female veteran or active duty in the U.S. Armed Forces who is enrolled in a business or foodservice management program at The Culinary Institute of America.

Veterans United Foundation offers scholarships for veterans and partners with other veteran-focused non profit organizations to provide resources for service members.

Pat Tillman Foundation offers military veterans and their spouses academic scholarships.

Military Order of the Purple Heart Foundation is a competitive scholarship program that awards scholarships to Purple Heart recipients and their spouses, children, and grandchildren each year. This year, nine students were given the opportunity to attend college for free through the foundation.



