Veterans homes in limbo due to difficulty in getting funding

PHOENIX — Difficulties in securing federal money for proposed veterans homes in Arizona has left the projects in limbo.

The Arizona Capitol Times reports that the state has set aside funding to cover some costs for new veterans homes in Yuma and Flagstaff.

But the rest of the money must be covered by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, and the federal funding has proven difficult to secure.

Veterans state homes are similar to nursing homes, with one big difference — the majority of the patients are veterans. Additionally, there is funding for care available to those who qualify.

The state budget in 2015 included $9.2 million for a new veterans state home in Yuma. In 2017, $10 million was designated to build a state home in Flagstaff.

