US Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl expected to enter plea today

By Matt Saintsing

The soldier accused of deserting his unit in Afghanistan almost a decade ago, US Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl, is expected to enter a plea at a court martial Monday.

According to US Army Forces Command, Bergdahl “has requested via defense counsel to enter a plea with the court on Monday.”

The 31-year old faces charges of desertion and misbehavior before the enemy, and is expected to plea guilty in his case, according to the Associated Press.

In May 2014, Bergdahl was released from the Taliban after nearly five years in captivity. The Army found that he had alledegly walked away from a remote outpost in eastern Afghanistan, and was quickly taken by the Taliban.

He was exchanged in 2014 for five Guantanamo detainees who had been captured Taliban leaders, a controversial move for many veterans and service members.

The desertion and misbehavior before the enemy charges can carry a potential life sentence.

Connect: @MattBSaintsing | Matt@ConnectingVets.com