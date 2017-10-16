15 attorneys general oppose Trump’s transgender military ban

BOSTON — Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey is leading 15 fellow Democratic attorneys general in opposing the Trump administration’s plan to bar transgender individuals from openly serving in the military.

Healey said the group filed a brief in federal court Monday arguing that banning transgender individuals from the military is unconstitutional, against the interest of national defense and harms the transgender community.

Banning transgender individuals from the military is unconstitutional and harms our national defense. We stand with @GladLaw. pic.twitter.com/NkTYFmxmm1 — Maura Healey (@MassAGO) October 16, 2017

Trump tweeted in July that the federal government “will not accept or allow” transgender individuals to serve “in any capacity” in the military.

That would reverse a 2016 policy change allowing transgender people to serve openly.

The National Center for Lesbian Rights and GLBTQ Legal Advocates & Defenders filed a lawsuit in August on behalf of eight transgender individuals, including members of the Air Force, Coast Guard and the Army.

