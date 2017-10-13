USNA football wishes Navy a happy birthday

The United States Navy officially came into being on this day in 1775. To celebrate, we went to Annapolis and dropped in on a Navy football practice to ask the team about their place in the Navy’s legacy.

“The Navy is a hard thing to do. It’s a hard job, and watching us might be the little light that some of the sailors overseas get,” DJ Palmore, co-captain and outside runningback, said. “So, wearing the jersey— it’s an honor just to wear the jersey.”

“We represent the Navy— the Navy now, the ones who have come before—and they take that with a great weight on their shoulders,” head coach Ken Niumatalolo added.

Even though on the surface, these are students playing college football, make no mistake: this team knows they stand for their entire branch of service. So today, on the Navy’s birthday, they’re celebrating with pride.

“It’s kind of like a second birthday, a little bit,” co-captain and slotback Darryl Bonner said.