Green Beret/UFC vet Tim Kennedy shares his stance on current protests

By Eric Dehm

Tim Kennedy is, without a doubt, one of the baddest men on the planet. He’s a Green Beret sniper who has also spent time fighting top contenders in the middleweight division of the UFC. He’s also known as a blunt, open commentator on all things military, veteran, and America.

His latest statement on a touchy subject on his popular instagram page? It addresses the issue of kneeling during the national anthem at NFL games and it’s being praised by some of his veteran followers as one of the best statements made on the matter yet.

As we’ve told you before at ConnectingVets.com, we veterans are not a monolith. We have a variety of opinions on a variety of subjects and the anthem protests are no different.

Some will agree fully with Kennedy.

Some will say it’s not a hard enough stance.

Some will say it’s too tough on the NFL players and ignores the underlying issues the protests allege to be addressing.

Whatever our thoughts on the matter, we should all have respect for our fellow veterans statements, particularly when measured and thought out like Kennedy’s.

