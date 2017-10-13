Green Beret/UFC vet Tim Kennedy shares his stance on current protests

By Eric Dehm
Tim Kennedy is, without a doubt, one of the baddest men on the planet. He’s a Green Beret sniper who has also spent time fighting top contenders in the middleweight division of the UFC. He’s also known as a blunt, open commentator on all things military, veteran, and America.
His latest statement on a touchy subject on his popular instagram page? It addresses the issue of kneeling during the national anthem at NFL games and it’s being praised by some of his veteran followers as one of the best statements made on the matter yet.
Do what you want when they play the national anthem or when they raise those beautiful Stars and Stripes. That's the point of it all. This place setting is at every military dining facility representing those that didn't make it back. The lives that have been lost fighting for your right to take a knee. I support your right to do it but know that I think you're an asshole if you do. Come break some bread with me, pay your $2.60 for your plate and stare at that empty chair. Come eat one of these nutritious meals. Take those cleats off and walk a mile in these boots and see if you'll ever take a knee again. #unapologeticallyAmerican
As we’ve told you before at ConnectingVets.com, we veterans are not a monolith. We have a variety of opinions on a variety of subjects and the anthem protests are no different.
Some will agree fully with Kennedy.
Some will say it’s not a hard enough stance.
Some will say it’s too tough on the NFL players and ignores the underlying issues the protests allege to be addressing.
Whatever our thoughts on the matter, we should all have respect for our fellow veterans statements, particularly when measured and thought out like Kennedy’s.
Connect: @EricDehm | Eric@ConnectingVets.com