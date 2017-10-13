Get in the October spirit with these 3 creepy military conspiracy theories

by Abigail Hartley

Conspiracy theories about the government are great entertainment. My last job was in a drone lab at NASA, and it always struck me as funny that people thought a government agency had the time, budget and resources to hide the edge of the flat Earth or painstakingly Photoshop alien ships out of Hubble telescope images. My building regularly caught fire because our AC unit was 30 years old; there’s no way NASA paid off Stanley Kubrick to direct the fake moon landing.

The military also holds this weird mystique for a segment of the population. Conspiracy theorists believe that the Department of Defense draws on a “black budget” of trillions of dollars hidden from public view, which it uses to build underground bases, develop sci-fi technologies, and terrorize the public in new and inventive ways.

From alien experiments to teleportation, let’s skim the surface of some of these “alleged” doings of the U.S. military. If you have tinfoil around, this would be a great time to fashion it into a hat.

The Dulce Base— Dulce, New Mexico

Oh, you thought that Roswell was the only place in New Mexico that had aliens?

Deep under the mesa, the Dulce Base houses individuals from every branch of the military, the NSA, and organizations so secret we don’t even know their names, as well as up to 37 different species of aliens. According to The Dulce Papers, a top-secret briefing by an Air Force colonel of which we only have summaries (after it mysteriously disappeared), the facility has seven levels, each more nightmarish than the last. Levels one through three have human staff housing and security offices, level four has mind control research, and by the time you make it down to level seven, you’ve passed the nightmare zoo of human-hybrid genetic experiments and ended up in cryogenic storage.

There’s also a piece of literature called “The Dulce Battle Report,” ostensibly written by a Dulce senior security technician named Thomas Castello, which details an uprising of human and alien workers who were appalled by the depraved experiments going on at the base. It’s an entertaining read, both for its descriptions of life at the base (each species gets its own bathroom, for example) and its detailed tangent explaining why dinosaurs were actually aliens. Oh, and George H. W. Bush won the presidency because Michael Dukakis was a malevolent extraterrestrial operative.

The Philadelphia Experiment— Philadelphia, PA and… space-time?

The Philadelphia experiment first entered the conspiracy theory arena because of a series of letters that UFO researcher Morris K. Jessup received from Carlos Allende, detailing the WWII experiments he claimed to have witnessed during his time at the Philadelphia Naval Shipyard. He described radar-like equipment being used to render the USS Eldridge invisible, teleport the ship to New York and back, and even send the ship hurtling into other dimensions and through time, where it encountered aliens.

Sailors on board either ended up fused into the ship’s walls and hull, where they died slowly, or driven insane by what they’d seen. Witnesses described seeing the ship fade away into a green mist and then fade back again.

Jessup wasn’t buying it. Then the Office of Naval Research called.

They had received a copy of Jessup’s book The Case for the UFO with bizarre notes on all the margins, which appeared to be a conversation between three aliens called Jemi, Mr. A and Mr. B. They made allusions to the Philadelphia experiments, which thrilled Jessup… until he recognized the writing as Carlos Allende’s.

ONR had a small edition of the book scanned and printed, called the Varo edition, which you can find online. This publication, plus later assertions by conspiracy theorists that the Philadelphia experiment really happened because Einstein’s unified theory made it possible, has kept the USS Eldrige and Carlos Allende (real name: Carl Allen) in conspiracy lore.

Operation Solar Warden— OUTER SPACE

This one gives me the heebie-jeebies for real, because it made it as far as The Huffington Post.

Basically, Operation Solar Warden is a program that included “non-terrestrial officers” in the Navy’s Space Fleet. It came to light in the 2000s when Gary McKinnon hacked into U.S. Space Command and found documents describing the Navy’s doings in space with other planets’ militias.

Of course, hacking the government is a massive crime. But he was never tried, nor is there a record of him doing it—because bringing him to court would have blown the whole thing wide open.

Some of the things McKinnon uncovered in his hack include:

a fleet of cigar-shaped spaceships, each about 200 yards long

about 40 smaller “scout ships”

proof of 300 employees secretly working on the Space Fleet out of US Naval Network and Space Operations Command (NNSOC)

Technology exchanges with at least two species of aliens

Will the U.S. military ever share these wondrous technologies with the world? Who are these interplanetary visitors? The truth… is out there.