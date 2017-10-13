13 Cheesy, Campy Horror Movies for Friday the 13th

Watch out for black cats, stay away from ladders, and for God’s sake, don’t go camping in the woods with a bunch of good-looking friends, because it’s Friday the 13th!

During my two tours in Iraq, bad horror movies helped me out a lot. They got me through some heavy stuff, and passed the time when Operation Iraqi Freedom became Operation Iraqi Boredom. The bad acting, the horrible writing, and the dumb characters combined to make a fun time in a not so fun place.

Here are my picks for the best cheesy horror movies:

Tucker and Dale Vs. Evil This horror-comedy is as endearing as it is entertaining. A pair of hapless hillbillies buy a old cabin in the woods and try to have a relaxing vacation. Unfortunately, they get mixed up with a group of college students who have a bad habit of killing themselves and blaming it on our titular heroes. What follows is a hilarious comedy of errors rife with satisfying gore and over-the-top death scenes. What more could you want?

Leprechaun The movie that launched (or killed, depending on who you ask) Warwick Davis' career, Leprechaun is a hilarious good time. Starring a pre-Friends Jennifer Aniston, the movie is a laugh a minute, from the scene where the Leprechaun kills a guy with a pogo stick, to when he has to stop chasing the good guys because he has an obsessive need to POLISH SHOES.

Arachnophobia Straight up, y'all, this movie actually GAVE me Arachnophobia. Still, this movie really is a good flick about a giant Amazon spider mating with a tarantula in America and birthing a bunch of little killer spiders. Ah, a tale as old as time. Watch it for me, because I can't even look at the poster without shivering like someone walked a marching band over my grave.

SSSSSSS The incredibly cheesy practical effects of the half-man, half-snake guy is a treat to watch, and the overly dramatic scene where the evil scientist throws a king cobra into the shower with a guy is slow-motion glory. It's a typical 70's low-budget flick, so it's pretty slow paced, but it's well worth it for any self-respecting cheese aficionado.

Deep Rising This movie was a throwback to the monster movies of the 50's and 60's, but it never takes itself too seriously. At one point, a woman gets sucked down the toilet by hungry tentacles. Trust me, you have NOT seen enough hentai to know where this movie is going. Bug guns, big monsters, and big laughs. Plus, Famke Jansen.

The Cabin In the Woods Another throwback to older horror flicks, Cabin In The Woods pays homage to the multitude of 80's slashers and in particular, the Evil Dead series. However, the central twist of the movie is surprisingly satisfying, and you find yourself honestly not sure if you should root for the good guys or the bad guys... or even if the bad guys ARE bad guys at all.

Drag Me To Hell Sam Raimi of the Evil Dead and Spider-man franchises returns to form in this gross, over-the-top, hellishly enjoyable horror flick. People puke blood, eyeballs get torn out, cadavers are dug up, goats get possessed, and all of it is treated with a sense of knowing how goofy it all is and reveling in it.

Killer Klowns From Outer Space Killer clowns. From outer space. That cocoon people in cotton candy. And kill them with creme pies. Need I say more?

Piranha 3D This reboot is one of the few that surpasses the original. The first Piranha movie was laughable and fun, but the remake ups the ante with a fresh helping of gore, surprising star power, and a mood of gleeful sadism towards its characters. Be warned, this movie is an exercise in indulgence, and it soaks in it. The deaths are very visceral and sometimes painful to watch, but it's worth it.

Return of the Living Dead Part 2 The original Return of the Living Dead was a loving, if silly, homage to the Living Dead series by John Romero. This sequel, however, throws any sense of tension and horror to the wind and just gives you a riotous fun ride. One zombie does the Thriller dance whilst being electrocuted. One character stabs a zombie's head with a screwdriver, to which the zombie responds, "Get the goddamn screwdriver outta my head!" Like I said, ridiculous, over-the-top, and a hell of a fun time.

Slither Yet another homage to old-school monster flicks, this one manages to balance the humor with genuine thrills, mixed with a good amount of gross-out humor and action. This one is definitely not for kids.

Sleepaway Camp Oh, God. What can I say about Sleepaway Camp? I have seen a lot of horror movies in my time, but this... THIS right here is one of the high-water marks of bad horror. Nearly every aspect of the movie is horrible—from shots that drag on WAY too long, horribly wooden acting, and the single most mind-boggling, pointless, WTF-were-they-thinking twist in cinema history—it's like an experiment in bad film making. Some people may claim Troll 2 is worse, but excuses can be made for that trash heap. THIS? This is pure and simple bad movie magic all the way through. There is barely a redeeming factor in the entire movie. I can not recommend it highly enough.

The Evil Dead Here it is, folks. The original. The masterpiece. The one that people aspire to copy, but never can. This artwork of a movie manages to mix unintentional humor and absurdity with actual dread and horror. From the uber-creepy nursery rhyme from one possessed college student—prompted by the even creepier line, "Kill her if you can, lover boy!"—disgusting gore, horny trees, and malevolent spirits, this one has it all. It's one of my favorite movies of all time, and it's near required viewing for any self-respecting horror fan. If you haven't seen it, you're truly missing out.