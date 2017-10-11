US Mint reveals design for WW1 centennial coin

By Eric Dehm

It’s a beautiful work of art commemorating the men and women who served the United States in a time of horrifying conflict. The US Mint has revealed the winning design for the WW1 centennial silver dollar collectable coin designed by LeRoy Transfield, a New Zealand-born artist based out of Utah.

Transfield’s design was selected by the Treasury Secretary following an international competition. The US Mint and WW1 Centennial Commission were looking for imagery that encapsulated the American WW1 experience, and believe they got just that.

“The obverse of the coin represents a doughboy soldier,” Chris Isleib, spokesman for the commission tells ConnectingVets.

“The designer wanted to really use the iconic doughboy image and the coin shows a doughboy who’s in struggle … the reverse of the coin is the symbolic remembrance poppy, which many veterans know as the veterans remembrance flower, a symbol that was created in World War One.”

There are also medals available featuring designs focusing on the WW1 experience of each branch of the military.

For example, the Army medal features a soldier cutting through barbed wire while the Navy medal features a destroyer on Patrol.

There will be 350,000 of the uncirculated coins made available by the US Mint beginning in January of 2018.

You can hear the full interview with Chris Isleib from The Morning Briefing at the 25-minute mark below!

