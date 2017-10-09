Military vet killed in Las Vegas shooting headed home to California

LAS VEGAS — The body of a 28-year-old military veteran from California and Colorado who was killed in the worst mass shooting in modern American history is on its way home from Las Vegas.

A white hearse led by a procession of motorcycles bore the casket of Christopher Roybal to McCarran International Airport for a short flight to Southern California.

His friend and employer, David Harman, told The Associated Press that Roybal served in Afghanistan and adopted a friend’s bomb-sniffing dog after the friend was killed by an improvised explosive device.

Roybal worked at fitness gyms in Corona and Riverside, California, before moving this year to help open gyms in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

A co-worker described him as full of energy and the kind of person who had the ability to make people want to hang around him.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.