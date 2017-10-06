Queens and Replicants and Ponies, Oh My!

It’s Friday, which means it’s time for another look at the latest hits from Tinsel Town!

The big, big movie coming out this weekend is Blade Runner 2049. The long awaited sequel to Ridley Scott’s original sci-fi epic, once again features Harrison Ford as Rick Deckard, alongside newcomer Ryan Gosling as Officer K, a “blade runner” whose job is to find and eliminate rogue “replicants,” androids that look human.. The buzz has been busy about this movie, as it has already garnered a 90% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Peter Howell of the Detroit Star says, “Blade Runner 2049 is one of the brainiest films to come out of Hollywood in a long while, asking more questions about the meaning of life than it answers.” However, Jim Schembri from 3AW laments the film having the same problem as the original: being way too long. “Blade Runner 2049 is breathtakingly dull…It barely has enough story to cover a 90-minute film let alone one that runs 164…It’s punishingly slow, the performances are sullen and dour; nobody seems interested in being there…the film is a visual bore.”

Also debuting this week is Victoria & Abdul. Dame Judi Dench reprises her role as Queen Victoria, while Ali Fazal plays Abdul, a young clerk from India who forges an unlikely friendship with the Queen. The movie follows their road to friendship and how it helped shape the last few years of her rule. The critics seem a bit torn on this one. “It’s up to historians to assess how accurate this funny, charming film is to the details of Queen Victoria’s last years, but its use of poetic license is impeccable,” says Colin Covert of the Minneapolis Star Tribune. However, Kate Taylor of the Globe and Mail says, “It’s a neatly executed lark but one that eventually becomes ensnared in the colonialism it seeks to expose.”

Little girls and bronies rejoice, for My Little Pony: The Movie releases this weekend, as well. The film, based on the hit cartoon series, follows Twilight Sparkle and her friends on an epic journey to save their town from the evil Storm King. For being a movie based on a toy line, it stars some serious Hollywood talent, like Emily Blunt, Liev Schreiber, Michael Pena, and Zoe Saldana. The film, so far, has earned a 69% on RT. Mike Reyes from CinemaBlend.com says, “My Little Pony: The Movie is definitely a hit, as it mixes nostalgic storytelling with modern entertainment, to create a truly magical comedy adventure.” However, not all critics are feeling the magic of friendship. Michael Rechtshaffen from the Hollywood Reporter rains on the parade with, “Attention The Emoji Movie: Your status as worst animated feature of the year might well be in jeopardy when My Little Pony: The Movie trots into theaters this weekend.” However, I think my favorite review is from Mark Dujsik of Mark Reviews Movies, who simply says, “My Little Pony: The Movie is as advertised: It’s a movie, and it contains ponies.”

Taking a look at the box office returns, Kingsman: The Golden Circle and It are tied for the #1 spot, both earning $17 million in the past week. In a very close second, the new Tom Cruise vehicle American Made earned $16.8 million, while third place goes to The Lego Ninjago Movie with $11.7 million. At the bottom of the list is the Jennifer Lawrence flick mother!, which brought it $1.5 million.