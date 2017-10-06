More Americans believe the country is headed in the wrong direction

WASHINGTON — Just 24 percent of Americans now believe the country is heading in the right direction after a tumultuous stretch for President Donald Trump. Recent months have included the threat of war with North Korea, stormy complaints about hurricane relief and Trump’s equivocating about white supremacists.

It’s a 10-point drop since June, according to a poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

The dip in optimism about the nation’s trajectory is particularly pronounced among Republicans. In June, 60 percent of Republicans said the country was headed in the right direction; now just 44 percent have that view.

The broader picture for the president is grim, too. Nearly 70 percent of Americans say Trump isn’t level-headed, and majorities say he’s not honest or a strong leader.