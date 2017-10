WASHINGTON– Three U.S. Army Special Forces were killed and two were wounded in an ambush Wednesday in Niger, according to the New York Times.

The Green Berets were on a routine patrol at the time with Nigerien forces whom they were training.

Update #1: U.S. Africa Command Statement on Situation in Niger – https://t.co/auCaE1sc8N pic.twitter.com/b2zqpqzlru — US AFRICOM (@USAfricaCommand) October 4, 2017

The deaths mark the first U.S. casualties in a mission to assist local troops against Al Qaeda's African branch https://t.co/Lv67UuhghF — The New York Times (@nytimes) October 5, 2017

