The 5 MREs you love to hate

By Kaylah Jackson

Feelings toward the MRE sort of resemble a complicated relationship: You’re on and off again and can’t decide if it’s good or bad for you but you’ve been together so long you can’t let it go. Otherwise known as the “meal ready-to-eat.”Adopted in 1975 by the DoD as a combat ration, the MRE is a test of time, literally, because they seem to never expire, despite having an actual expiration date.

Whether your favorite memory of this military favorite was hiding the skittles in your barracks during training or the aftermath of experimenting with the dreaded nacho cheese sauce overseas, the MRE will always be close to your heart. The menu has grown from its original 12 to 24 and been through tons of improvements, so we’ve created a list of our top five favorite “meals.” Be forewarned: Chili mac did not make this list.

1. Cheese Tortellini in Tomato Sauce *Vegetarian

In my humble opinion, the safest option when choosing an MRE (in the off chance you do have a choice and brown-bagged oddity isn’t thrown at you), anything labeled “vegetarian” is your safest bet.

It’s pretty darn hard to mess up pasta and thankfully, whoever is in charge of creating these indestructible packages, luckily didn’t drop the bomb. Any of the vegetarian options are stomach-able hot or cold and fun fact: the vegetarian MRE always contains candy.

2. Maple Pork Sausage Patty

I’ve gotten a lock of flack from my battle buddies about this pick, but, other than not understanding how they created a meat product that doesn’t require refrigeration, but this jewel has served me well. The maple flavor reminds me of those little round sausages my grandmother used to make me for breakfast.

Luckily, this meal contains peanut butter, a staple and best enjoyed without the thirst-quenching crackers that come with it.

3. Spicy Penne Pasta *Vegetarian

Another pasta favorite, this spicy mix is best consumed with the non-branded hot sauce included in the little clear pack of assorted things that you never use, to include coffee, wet wipes, and gum that I’m pretty sure is just candy disguised as a laxative. I’m not a big fan of dipping the wheat snack bread in the pasta sauce but it’s almost in consumable without a water source so it’s imperative that peanut butter is used in this one too.

4. Meatballs in Marinara Sauce

The real fun isn’t even about the spaghetti but the infamous jalapeno cheese spread. It’s been fought over, traded, unfortunately, consumed by many. Apparently, it adds a nice “heat” to the Italian bread sticks in this meal, almost an ode and remix to the childhood favorite Handi Snacks Ritz Crackers ‘n Cheese Dip.

5. Beef Taco

The cause of many debates, beef taco might arguably be one of the best tasting MREs. The nuts and raisins actually do taste like real trail mix and although the tortillas always seem to break in half, once you add it the “beef,” cheese spread and pretty much whatever else is included in the sauce, it might as well be just a good as a Taco Bell soft taco.