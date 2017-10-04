Nevada Guardsman among 59 killed in Las Vegas massacre

By Matt Saintsing

Among the 59 killed in the carnage in Las Vegas on Sunday was 34-year-old police officer, author, and member of the Nevada Army National Guard, Sgt. 1st Class Charleston Hartfield.

Prior to joining the Nevada Guard’s 100th Quartermaster Company in 2004, he served in the 82nd Airborne Division, according to a news release from the Nevada National Guard.

“The biggest thing that sticks out from him, besides his enormous size, as tough as he was, that man was all love,” said Master Sgt. Lemuel Iniguez, a Nevada Army National Guard recruiter who led an Army combatives class with Hartfield for eight years. “He would do anything for his Soldiers, if they needed it, without question, without fail. He was that kind of a Soldier. If you were a good troop or needed help, he’d do anything for you.”

Hartfield served 16 years in the US Army, 12 of which in the Nevada Army National Guard. He deployed to Iraq in 2003.

“He was the kind of Soldier you wanted to deploy with,” said Sgt. 1st Class Pak Castillo. “He was the type of Soldier you wanted to work with, but would also like to hang out with outside of work. He was a great man.”

During his off-time, Hartfield coached a youth football team in Las Vegas.

“Charleston Hartfield lived to serve the public and protect his family, he is the epitome of a citizen-Soldier,” added Brig. Gen. William Burks, the adjutant general of the Nevada National Guard.

Hartfield published “Memoirs of a Public Servant,” a book on his career in the Las Vegas Metro Police Department, earlier this year.

The final sentence of the book reads: “To the WORLD you may be but ONE person, but to ONE person you may be the WORLD.”

