Mr. Secretary, why is the VA abusing dogs?

By Jonathan Kaupanger

Puppies having holes drilled into their heads, then parts of their brains removed. Latex injected into puppies’ coronary arteries before they’re forced to run on treadmills until they have a heart attack. Dogs with severed spinal cords, invasive lung experiments… it’s all just another day at the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Each year taxpayers fund between $15 to $20 billion worth of animal experiments. What part of that number belongs to the VA is hard to say because Veterans Affairs refuses to report the amount it spends on these type of tests. With over 9,000 projects listed in the Federal Register database, not one has the costs associated with the project listed.

ConnectingVets reached out to the VA with our questions, but as of publishing this article, they have refused to respond. Even with the agency’s new “transparency,” catchphrase, it’s almost impossible to find out what exactly is going on with dog tests at the VA. The only thing coming from the VA on the subject is that they will look into how these tests are being done.

“It’s unclear to me,” said Justin Goodman, White Coat Waste Project’s Vice President for Advocacy and Public Policy. “They say they’re going to improve the oversight process for dogs in particular. I know they haven’t communicated to Congress what that looks like.”

It’s not clear that Veterans Affairs even knows what this looks like either. At every turn, VA obfuscates reality and even makes outright lies about this subject.

“It is important to note that almost 100 percent of the animals involved in VA research are mice or rats,’ said Dr. Michael Fallon, VA’s Chief Veterinary Medical Officer, said in a statement recently. “Studies involving larger animals such as canines are rare exceptions; canines accounted for fewer than 0.05 percent of animals used in VA research in 2016.”

He went on to say, “At VA we have a duty to do everything in our power to develop new treatments to help restore some of what veterans have lost on the battlefield. One of the most effective ways for VA to discover new treatments for diseases that affect veterans and non-veterans alike is the continuation of responsible animal research.”

Fallon also said that VA’s animal research program “sets the standard for accountability and transparency both inside and outside the government.” I’m going to come back to this point in a minute, but first, you need to understand how animal tests – specifically testing on dogs – are categorized.

Dogs that are kept in a lab, maybe used for breeding but not used for tests, these are category B experiments. Category C would be anything that is non-invasive, a pinprick maybe, but nothing painful. Experiments with category D testing are painful, but relief is given to the dogs. Category E tests are where dogs are under maximum pain and distress but are given nothing to reduce the pain.

Dr. Fallon’s comment about accountability and transparency are just simply ridiculous. The VA doesn’t publish anything at all on this, so if this is the “standard for accountability and transparency,” it’s not a good one. Now, his comment that dogs make up “fewer than 0.05 percent of animals used in VA” is technically true.

Last year there were about 60,000 dogs used in US labs, 0.05 percent of that is around 300, but what the VA doesn’t tell us is that it’s the ONLY government agency conducting category E tests on dogs.

One of the places conducting these painful tests is the Louis Stokes VA Medical Center in Cleveland, Ohio. Earlier this year, Cleveland announced that five of the dogs they were using in tests had been adopted out after the experiments were complete. Two of these dogs were able to find a home, but the VA gets real shady at this point. These two dogs were only marked for adoption the day a Freedom of Information request was made about the projects. Then, the same day reporters were told about the five adoptions, three of these dogs, it was later found out, had been killed.

This was admitted by the VA only after the facts were made public.

The burden is on the VA to prove veterans are getting something out of these tests, but they are simply quiet on the subject. Take for example the latex injected into puppies experiment. This has been going on for an estimated 20 years. Papers published on this don’t even use the word veteran.

“If there’s something that is truly valuable and might be promising, let the private sector fund it,” said Goodman. “A private company isn’t going to run dogs on treadmills for 20 years and not get anything to show for it.”

Last month, VA Secretary Dr. David Shulkin wrote an opinion piece about the VA’s dog testing programs. In it he discussed many life-changing medical advancements that are due to canine research. He also explains why dogs are used in biomedical research as well. These excuses worked before, but now that we’re in the 21st Century, the excuses might explain why the VA is the least advanced federal agency when it comes to biomedical research.

To this, I have four words: Organ on a Chip.

Using this technology, tests can be simulated on the lung, heart, kidney, and arteries. Besides the cruelty factor of animal testing, using dogs often adds to the length of tests and can be expensive. The National Institute of Health estimates that 95 percent of drugs and treatments that pass animal tests fail when done on humans. This makes me wonder if this is the reason why VA refuses to follow the Federal Funding Accountability and Transparency Act.

New legislation has been introduced this year to stop Government funds from being spent on painful dog experiments. The Preventing Unkind and Painful Procedures and Experiments on Respected Species or PUPPERS Act, if signed into law, would only apply to D and E type animal experiments and would essentially stop the U.S. Government from paying to abuse animals.

Secretary Shulkin ends his opinion piece by saying, “The Senate should take a stand and preserve humane and carefully supervised canine research at VA.” Please, Mr. Secretary, can you first explain to your country what’s exactly going on with this research and how much it’s costing us?

And to paraphrase Janet Jackson, what exactly has this done for veterans, lately?

