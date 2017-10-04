Meet the American Legion’s first ever female National Commander

By Eric Dehm

At the point when Denise Rohan finished her Army service in the 1976 she was eligible for membership in the American Legion, as was her husband who was still serving at the time.

So when an American Legion recruiter showed up at her door and she mentioned she was eligible to be a member that must have been the moment a beautiful relationship began, right?

You might think so, but you’d be wrong. The story of how the Legion’s first ever female National Commander came to the organization is indicative of just what kind of person she is, and the sea change in how female vets are viewed her election to the post represents.

You can hear Rohan’s full interview from ConnectingVets.com’s “The Morning Briefing” below. To stream, press the play button, to download and listen later click the “share” button and select download.

