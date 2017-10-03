Yes, you are one of the 145.5 million American’s who got hacked!

By Jonathan Kaupanger

Your credit information was more than likely accessed or stolen earlier this year during the security breach at the credit reporting company Equifax. Yesterday, the company announced that the total number grew an additional 2.5 million, bringing the total to 145.5 million Americans whose credit is now at risk.

Equifax has also announced that the forensic part of the investigation is complete and that updated information will be mailed to customers no later than October 8. Members of the House Energy and Commerce subcommittee grilled the former head of the company on Capitol Hill today on what the company did or didn’t do to keep our credit information safe. While that’s going on, what should you do while you’re waiting to see if your credit is hosed?

First thing is stop clicking on links. Even if mom sends you a link to help you figure out if your SSN was hacked – don’t do it. Links are being circulated by data theft rings or just idiots who want to cause more trouble. Type address into the browser yourself. The official link provided by Equifax is equifaxsecurity2017.com.

You could put a freeze on your credit report. This costs about $10 and you’ll have to pay this for EACH credit reporting bureau. This will stop anyone from looking into your credit report and will also keep anyone from getting a line of credit in your name. It can be “thawed” at any time you need access, then refrozen again. This won’t stop any existing companies you have a credit relationship with from accessing your account, just new ones.

Set up fraud alerts. These warnings will notify credit card companies of any potential issues. Basically, if someone tries to use my credit cards in Kansas City, my bank calls me because I don’t live anywhere close to Kansas City.

Check credit reports! You can get one free credit report per bureau each year by going to annualcreditreport.com. Verify EVERYTHING, including accounts and balances.

File your taxes early. We may not know the true extent of this problem until early next year. Someone could use your SSN to file taxes in order to get a refund. You won’t know that it happened until after the fact and the IRS informs you that the refund has already been issued.

And as with most things, there are things you shouldn’t do too. Like, don’t think that just because you’ve never heard of Equifax before that you are in the clear. Credit reporting bureaus like Equifax don’t need your permission to compile your info, banks and other creditors have the info and send it to the reporting bureaus all the time. And if Equifax says your info is safe, don’t believe them. There have been many reports of people checking their status with the company and one day it’s good, but the next day it’s not. Just assume your info has been compromised and do what you can to protect yourself.

Don’t be afraid to freeze your credit. One of the bureaus, TransUnion, has been trying to discourage credit freezes. They are pushing a “lock” instead of a freeze. It’s not the same. Freezes are regulated by law, locks aren’t.

Do educate yourself on identity theft. A good place to start is at IdentityTheft.gov. You should also do a little research over at my Social Security too. You can upgrade your security by adding a second identification method.

The VA has a program in place to help keep your personal info safe. VA employees are trained constantly in the proper way to handle your information. There’s a team of network security experts monitoring the agency’s databases constantly too. If by chance something happens and its VA’s fault, free credit monitoring services are there for veterans.

VA also created the Identity Safety Service back in 2008 to help veterans who have been affected by identity theft. You can contact the VA Identity Safety Service by calling (855) 578-5492 or by email at vaidtheft@va.gov

Connect: @JonathanVets1 | Jonathan@ConnectingVets.com