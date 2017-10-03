Twitter reacts to Las Vegas shooting

By Connecting Vets staff
In the hours and days after the shooting in Las Vegas that killed 59 and injured over 500 people, Twitter became a place for updates, reactions, and discussion about the tragedy. Here are a few of those tweets:
President Donald Trump sent condolences to victims and their via Twitter early Monday morning:
Veteran and Mayor of South Bend, Indiana said:
A news reporter in the United Kingdom asks Neil McCabe with Armed American Radio about the right to have guns:
A Marine Corps veteran points out how military experience is being used to help report on the shooting:
CNN host Brian Stelter pointed out what The Onion does after mass shootings:
CNN chief national security correspondent Jim Sciutto points out a grim statistic:
The Economist used a graph to show the devastation of the Las Vegas shooting:
Nellis Air Force Base, located in Las Vegas, held a vigil Monday: