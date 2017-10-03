Twitter reacts to Las Vegas shooting

By Connecting Vets staff

In the hours and days after the shooting in Las Vegas that killed 59 and injured over 500 people, Twitter became a place for updates, reactions, and discussion about the tragedy. Here are a few of those tweets:

President Donald Trump sent condolences to victims and their via Twitter early Monday morning:

My warmest condolences and sympathies to the victims and families of the terrible Las Vegas shooting. God bless you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2017

Veteran and Mayor of South Bend, Indiana said:

I did not carry an assault weapon around a foreign country so I could come home and see them used to massacre my countrymen. — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) October 2, 2017

A news reporter in the United Kingdom asks Neil McCabe with Armed American Radio about the right to have guns:

"Guns save lives, guns prevent crimes."@NeilWMcCabe says Las Vegas' attack "would have been equally lethal" if a grenade or bomb was used. pic.twitter.com/hcLzAic8E7 — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) October 3, 2017

A Marine Corps veteran points out how military experience is being used to help report on the shooting:

When we require Marines to break down rates of fire, fire discipline, and tactics to comprehend scale of murder, something is horribly wrong https://t.co/uhN4zIwMzn — Peter Lucier (@PeterLucier) October 2, 2017

Read @cjchivers and @Tmgneff’s analysis of audio during Las Vegas shooting https://t.co/vCILUismgn — Paul Szoldra (@PaulSzoldra) October 2, 2017

CNN host Brian Stelter pointed out what The Onion does after mass shootings:

Over at @TheOnion, they just publish this story over and over https://t.co/8zi4zRzvQU pic.twitter.com/nO3iyQhC7Y — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) October 2, 2017

CNN chief national security correspondent Jim Sciutto points out a grim statistic:

Today, one man shot nearly 600 people in minutes w/greater casualty count than any one day in #Iraq or #Afghanistan #LasVegasShooting — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) October 3, 2017

To be precise, I should have said one man caused 600 casualties, some likely injured due to stampede. https://t.co/NE4KJwkmXy — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) October 3, 2017

The Economist used a graph to show the devastation of the Las Vegas shooting:

The death toll of 59 in Las Vegas makes it the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history pic.twitter.com/qwnY1bi5cS — The Economist (@TheEconomist) October 3, 2017

Nellis Air Force Base, located in Las Vegas, held a vigil Monday:

Earlier today Nellis AFB held one of the many vigils taking place across the city, our city Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/uHguqjgC74 — Nellis AFB Nevada (@NellisAFB) October 3, 2017