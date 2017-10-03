Twitter reacts to Las Vegas shooting

gettyimages 856861162 Twitter reacts to Las Vegas shooting

Mourners light candles during a vigil at the corner of Sahara Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard for the victims of Sunday night’s mass shooting, October 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

By Connecting Vets staff

In the hours and days after the shooting in Las Vegas that killed 59 and injured over 500 people,  Twitter became a place for updates, reactions, and discussion about the tragedy. Here are a few of those tweets:

President Donald Trump sent condolences to victims and their via Twitter early Monday morning:

Veteran and Mayor of South Bend, Indiana said:

A  news reporter in the United Kingdom asks Neil McCabe with Armed American Radio about the right to have guns:

A Marine Corps veteran points out how military experience is being used to help report on the shooting:

CNN host Brian Stelter pointed out what The Onion does after mass shootings:

CNN chief national security correspondent Jim Sciutto points out a grim statistic:

The Economist used a graph to show the devastation of the Las Vegas shooting:

Nellis Air Force Base, located in Las Vegas, held a vigil Monday:

