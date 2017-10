By Connecting Vets Staff

As the horrible tragedy unfolded in Las Vegas Sunday night, these veterans and military personnel went into action to help victims.

An Iraq war veteran helped direct cops to Vegas shooter's room https://t.co/7S4RbCxzTr pic.twitter.com/EpsiOF42qH — ConnectingVets (@ConnectingVets) October 3, 2017

An Iraq War veteran and an EMT commandeered a pickup truck to save dozens of victims on the Las Vegas Strip. https://t.co/zSfijTcuwi pic.twitter.com/GPMHcqLo1j — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) October 3, 2017

The U.S. military sent six trauma surgeons last night from @NellisAFB's hospital to assist at @UMCSN in #LasVegas. #LasVegasShooting — Dan Lamothe (@DanLamothe) October 2, 2017

BBC News – Off-duty Welsh soldiers helped Las Vegas shooting victims https://t.co/yb1hXhSt91 — Barbara Starr (@barbarastarrcnn) October 2, 2017