Five military movies that missed the mark

It’s happened to every vet at some point. You’re sitting there, enjoying a film, when suddenly a military character enters the scene, and all fun just stops. You know it’s just a movie, but you can’t help it: The rank is wrong, the uniform is all jacked up, they’re saluting a private, they’re talking at Parade Rest, and worst of all, they have their goddang hands in their pockets!
Your blood pressure rises, your hand straightens into a knife-hand, and you feel this nigh uncontrollable urge to tell a fictional character on a movie screen to grab some real estate and push until you get tired.
For some reason, Hollywood has, for years, had a skewed view of the military. In an industry that prides itself on telling “real” stories about “real” people, the kind of disregard for military customs and the way we work is kind of insulting. In recent years, people like Dale Dye have been changing this trend, showing Tinsel Town how things really work in the military.
However, there are still countless films of years past that get some things, if not everything, totally wrong. So, here’s five movies that missed the military mark.
Shoot the MessengerWindtalkers is a 2000 movie from acclaimed martial arts director John Woo, staring the single greatest actor of all time. Nicholas Cage. The movie centers around the very real WWII scenario when Navajo soldiers were used to transmit coded messages for the Marine Corps. These Marines were often assigned body guards, who would protect them at all costs, including stopping US forces form mistaking them for Japanese troops. However, they were most definitely not ordered to kill their charges to keep them out of enemy hands, a major plot point of the movie. Also, the film is a bit of a mess. No one uses cover when advancing, fire fights are fought at like ten feet away, and in general, it was a bad fit for a Hong Kong kung fu legend to direct a war movie.
Ben Affleck. 'Nuff Said.The 2001 mega-bomb from director Michael "Boom Boom" Bay, Pearl Harbor tries to tell the story of events leading up to the horrific attack on the eponymous naval base in 1941. The major flaw in this movie—aside from Ben Affleck's atrocious southern accent—happens in the first third of the movie when Affleck's character is sent overseas to fight with the Royal Air Force, and is shot down and presumed dead. Now, it is true that American soldiers went to England, but they were not allowed to fly with the RAF since, you know, we weren't in the War yet. If he really wanted to aid the war effort, Ben should have gone to Germany and held screenings of Gigli. Guaranteed they would have surrendered the first time Jennifer Lopez opened her mouth.
Stealing credit, alright, alright, alright!What?! Oh, come on! Not U-571. I loved that movie! This submarine movie from 2000 tells the story of American sailors and their heroic effort to recover the first German Enigma. Securing the coding machine would turn the tide of the war, allowing Allied forces to uncover German troop movements and plans. Truly, an action-packed thrill ride that showcases the lengths America went to to win the war. Makes ya feel good to be an American.
*checks Wikipedia*
Oh. It was actually the British that captured the first Enigma. In May of 1941, before the US had entered the war. From a surface ship, not a sub. Huh. Yeah, you know it's bad when even then-Prime Minister of Britain Tony Blair calls your movie an "affront to the brave British soldiers of World War II." But hey! At least we still have Harvey Keitel being badass and Matthew McConaughey yelling at people in that accent the ladies seem to love. Well, at least when it's Matthew McConaughey. When I speak like that, I just get called a redneck. Hypocrisy, I say!
The Duke Don't Do 'Nam DiddlyReally?! Now the Duke is under blast? Eeyup, because even back then The Green Berets didn't fool anyone. First off, this was 1968, when John Wayne was 60 years old and at the "Fat Elvis" stage of his career. Secondly, this was 1968. The war in Vietnam had recently kicked off, and the anti-war movement was already growing. It became painfully clear to anyone who watched that this movie was made as propaganda used to swing people's opinions of the war. Furthermore, it was obvious they weren't shooting in a jungle, as red clay and pine trees weren't common in Vietnam. Combine that with the overuse of cliches, the supposedly "highly trained" soldier holding his rifle upside down in some shots, and the rumors that the M-16's used in the film were replicas made by Mattel, and it's easy to see why this movie doesn't hold a lot of water.
Everything. Literally Everything.Oh, man. Oh-ho-ho, man. Where do I even start with this pile? The Specialists calling a Staff Sergeant by his name and ordering him around? The EOD team driving around the desert in a lone Humvee with no escort? The soldier that takes off his protective gear while trying to diffuse a bomb? The EOD tech that picks up a special forces soldier's sniper rifle and is a crack shot with it? The soldiers getting drunk on the FOB? The soldiers who abandon their vehicle in the middle of Baghdad? The soldiers standing out in the open while reacting to a sniper instead of finding cover? The NCO walking around the streets of Baghdad in civilian clothing at night? The gate guard who let him back on instead of detaining him and processing him for UCMJ violation?
Yeah, the movie has issues. Now, in its defense, it does have some real to life characters in it, and does portray at least some people in the military as they are. But the flagrant disregard for anything close to realism is laughable at best, offensive at worst. EOD service members have gone on record talking about how this movie makes them seem like reckless hotheads with no regard for their own safety, or that of the people around them.
But the absolute worst part? This movie won a dad-gum Oscar! It was praised as being "The most real-to-life portrayal of the war in Iraq ever!"