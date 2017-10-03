Five military movies that missed the mark

Everything. Literally Everything. Oh, man. Oh-ho-ho, man. Where do I even start with this pile? The Specialists calling a Staff Sergeant by his name and ordering him around? The EOD team driving around the desert in a lone Humvee with no escort? The soldier that takes off his protective gear while trying to diffuse a bomb? The EOD tech that picks up a special forces soldier's sniper rifle and is a crack shot with it? The soldiers getting drunk on the FOB? The soldiers who abandon their vehicle in the middle of Baghdad? The soldiers standing out in the open while reacting to a sniper instead of finding cover? The NCO walking around the streets of Baghdad in civilian clothing at night? The gate guard who let him back on instead of detaining him and processing him for UCMJ violation? Yeah, the movie has issues. Now, in its defense, it does have some real to life characters in it, and does portray at least some people in the military as they are. But the flagrant disregard for anything close to realism is laughable at best, offensive at worst. EOD service members have gone on record talking about how this movie makes them seem like reckless hotheads with no regard for their own safety, or that of the people around them. But the absolute worst part? This movie won a dad-gum Oscar! It was praised as being "The most real-to-life portrayal of the war in Iraq ever!"