A list of the deadliest mass shootings in modern US history

Filed Under: mass shootings

An outdoor concert in Las Vegas has become the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history with at least 58 dead and another 515 injured. Police identified Stephen Paddock, 64, as the gunman who rained gunfire from a 32nd-floor window at the Mandalay Bay hotel on the Vegas strip.

Paddock was armed with 10 rifles and had been a guest at the hotel since Thursday. Authorities found several more weapons when searching Paddock’s home in a retirement community in Mesquite (about 90 miles northeast of Las Vegas).

According to police, Paddock has no criminal record and the motive for his attack is unknown.

The death toll in Las Vegas has eclipsed last year’s massacre of 49 people at an Orlando nightclub by a gunman who pledged allegiance to the Islamic State.

Below is a look at the 8 deadliest mass shootings in the US:

8. Columbine High School in Littleton, Colorado

gettyimages 185569973 A list of the deadliest mass shootings in modern US history

Littleton residents hug each other, 26 April 1999, as they visit the makeshift memorial built in Clement Park to remember those who died in the Columbine High School shooting, 20 April 1999. (HECTOR MATA/AFP/Getty Images)

On the morning of April 20, 1999, students Eric Harris and Dylan Klebold of Columbine High School entered the school with four guns and pipe bombs and killed 13 people and wounded another 24. Harris and Klebold killed themselves following the attack.

7. The University of Texas Tower in Austin, Texas

gettyimages 91191206 A list of the deadliest mass shootings in modern US history

The University of Texas Tower on the University of Texas campus on September 19, 2009 in Austin, Texas. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Marine Corps veteran Charles Whitman, a 25-year-old student, killed his mother and wife before shooting random civilians from the University of Texas Tower on August 1, 1966. He killed 14 people and wounded 31 from the tower. Whitman was killed by police.

6. McDonald’s restaurant in San Ysidro, California

On July 18, 1984, James Oliver Huberty, 41, opened fire on a McDonald’s in San Ysidro and killed 21 people and wounded 19. He was killed by police.

5. Luby’s Cafeteria in Killeen, Texas

George Hennard, 35, walked into Luby’s Cafeteria on October 16, 1991, and killed 23 people dead before killing himself

4. Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut

gettyimages 158703935 A list of the deadliest mass shootings in modern US history

Deborah Gibelli holds her daughter, Alexandra Gibelli, age 9, while looking at a memorial for those killed in the school shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School, on December 24, 2012 in Newtown, Connecticut. (Andrew Burton/Getty Images)

A little over a week before Christmas in 2012, Adam Lanza walked into Sandy Hook Elementary and killed 26 people, most of which, were children. Lanza killed his mother and himself.

3. Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Virgina

gettyimages 134414334 A list of the deadliest mass shootings in modern US history

A young man reads the messages written on a memorial for massacre victims on the campus of Virginia Tech University in Blacksburg, Virginia, 18 April 2007. (MANNIE GARCIA/AFP/Getty Images)

On April 16, 2007, Seung-Hui Cho, a 23-year-old English major from Centerville, Va., killed 32 people and injured another 17 on the Virginia Tech campus. Cho killed himself after the attack.

2. Pulse Orlando nightclub in Orlando, Florida

gettyimages 694943492 A list of the deadliest mass shootings in modern US history

People visit the memorial to the victims of the mass shooting setup around the Pulse gay nightclub one day before the one year anniversary of the shooting on June 11, 2017 in Orlando, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Omar Mateen, 29, took hostages at Orlando nightclub Pulse and proceeded to hold a three-hour standoff with police. Mateen killed 49 people and injured more than 50 people before he was killed in a firefight with police on June 12, 2016.

1.  Outdoor concert in Las Vegas, Nevada

gettyimages 856536570 A list of the deadliest mass shootings in modern US history

People run from the Route 91 Harvest country music festival after apparent gun fire was hear on October 1, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (David Becker/Getty Images)

The shooting at an outdoor Las Vegas concert has become the deadliest mass shooting in the US since 1949, surpassing the 2016 attack at Orlando nightclub Pulse. Authorities have identified Stephen Paddock as the gunman.

Officers confronted Paddock on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino across the street from the concert. Paddock is dead.

