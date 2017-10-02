A list of the deadliest mass shootings in modern US history

An outdoor concert in Las Vegas has become the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history with at least 58 dead and another 515 injured. Police identified Stephen Paddock, 64, as the gunman who rained gunfire from a 32nd-floor window at the Mandalay Bay hotel on the Vegas strip.

Paddock was armed with 10 rifles and had been a guest at the hotel since Thursday. Authorities found several more weapons when searching Paddock’s home in a retirement community in Mesquite (about 90 miles northeast of Las Vegas).

According to police, Paddock has no criminal record and the motive for his attack is unknown.

The death toll in Las Vegas has eclipsed last year’s massacre of 49 people at an Orlando nightclub by a gunman who pledged allegiance to the Islamic State.

Below is a look at the 8 deadliest mass shootings in the US:

8. Columbine High School in Littleton, Colorado

On the morning of April 20, 1999, students Eric Harris and Dylan Klebold of Columbine High School entered the school with four guns and pipe bombs and killed 13 people and wounded another 24. Harris and Klebold killed themselves following the attack.

7. The University of Texas Tower in Austin, Texas

Marine Corps veteran Charles Whitman, a 25-year-old student, killed his mother and wife before shooting random civilians from the University of Texas Tower on August 1, 1966. He killed 14 people and wounded 31 from the tower. Whitman was killed by police.

6. McDonald’s restaurant in San Ysidro, California

On July 18, 1984, James Oliver Huberty, 41, opened fire on a McDonald’s in San Ysidro and killed 21 people and wounded 19. He was killed by police.

5. Luby’s Cafeteria in Killeen, Texas

George Hennard, 35, walked into Luby’s Cafeteria on October 16, 1991, and killed 23 people dead before killing himself

4. Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut

A little over a week before Christmas in 2012, Adam Lanza walked into Sandy Hook Elementary and killed 26 people, most of which, were children. Lanza killed his mother and himself.

3. Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Virgina

On April 16, 2007, Seung-Hui Cho, a 23-year-old English major from Centerville, Va., killed 32 people and injured another 17 on the Virginia Tech campus. Cho killed himself after the attack.

2. Pulse Orlando nightclub in Orlando, Florida

Omar Mateen, 29, took hostages at Orlando nightclub Pulse and proceeded to hold a three-hour standoff with police. Mateen killed 49 people and injured more than 50 people before he was killed in a firefight with police on June 12, 2016.

1. Outdoor concert in Las Vegas, Nevada

The shooting at an outdoor Las Vegas concert has become the deadliest mass shooting in the US since 1949, surpassing the 2016 attack at Orlando nightclub Pulse. Authorities have identified Stephen Paddock as the gunman.

Officers confronted Paddock on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino across the street from the concert. Paddock is dead.