By Connecting Vets staff

A new shower gel by Unilever in China is causing a stir because its name shares the same initials as North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Unilever said the products under the label KJU Perfumed by Lux, has nothing to do with the leader, Bloomberg reports.

The company created the new KJU label with a Korean designer, according to Bloomberg, and they insist that it wasn’t until after they had trademarked the name did they realize the similarity.