Two service members injured after Osprey takes ‘hard landing’ in Syria

By Connecting Vets Staff

The Marine Corps Times is reporting that an Osprey made a hard landing in Syria and left two service members with non-life threatening injuries. Officials told Marine Corps Times that the incident was under investigation but that the aircraft was not taken down by enemy fire.

“The two were evaluated for non-life threatening injuries and quickly transported to a medical treatment facility, where they were seen and released,” read a US Central Command statement. “The other passengers and crew on the aircraft were uninjured, and no other casualties were reported on the ground.”

There have been a number of incidents involving Osprey aircraft over the years, including one in August where a Marine Osprey crashed off the east coast of Australia, killing three aboard.

This story is developing, click here for the latest.