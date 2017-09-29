Secretary Tom Price resigns as travel controversy heats up

By Connecting Vets Staff

On Friday evening Tom Price, the secretary of Health and Human Services, has resigned according to a White House press release.

Price has been mired in scandal after it was discovered he was using private and charted military flights at the taxpayer’s expense. President Donald Trump said earlier in the day that he would consider the secretary’s fate.

Price has taken several foreign and domestic trips since May that have cost an estimated total of over $1 million, according to POLITICO. On Thursday Price said he would reimburse the government for his domestic travel on private planes, about $52,000 according to POLITICO, but would not pay for the military flights.

Trump said earlier this week to reporters that “I’m not happy about it. I am not happy about it I’m going to look at it. I let him know it,” according to CNN.

According to the release, Trump has designated Don Wright to serve as acting secretary. Wright is currently the deputy assistant secretary of Health and director of the office of disease prevention and health promotion.

This story is developing.