Louisiana sends emergency response teams to Puerto Rico

Filed Under: Associated Press, destruction, Hurricane Maria, Louisiana National Guard, Puerto Rico
Puerto Rican National Guard Specialists Ismael Segarra and David Sanchez stand guard near a line of vehicles in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria on September 28, 2017 in San Juan, Puerto Rico. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana is sending hundreds of its National Guard troops and emergency response officials to Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands to help with recovery from hurricanes Irma and Maria.

In Puerto Rico, 167 members of a Louisiana Army National Guard engineer company are helping with water infrastructure repairs. Another group of 163 military police officers will assist with security. They’ll be on the island for 30 days.

Other Louisiana emergency responders will be working on housing plans for displaced citizens in Puerto Rico.

