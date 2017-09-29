Let’s talk about sex: What we learned from Hugh Hefner

Visionaries come in all forms. You can argue, Hugh Hefner was one of them.

Hefner, the cultural icon, publishing giant and businessman, died this week at the age of 91.

American Icon and Playboy Founder, Hugh M. Hefner passed away today. He was 91. #RIPHef pic.twitter.com/tCLa2iNXa4 — Playboy (@Playboy) September 28, 2017

He was a champion of sexual liberation. He fought for civil rights, hiring black entertainers and comics when no one else would. He supported freedom of speech and civil liberties.

Culturally, he changed the world. Playboy wasn’t just a centerfold magazine – it included probing interviews, investigative journalism, and commentary on society.

The ConnectingVets.com editorial staff each had a different take on how “Hef” influenced them, their work, and maybe even their social life. Listen in.