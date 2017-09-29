Let’s talk about sex: What we learned from Hugh Hefner

gettyimages 2716582 Lets talk about sex: What we learned from Hugh Hefner

Hugh Hefner, American editor, publisher and founder of Playboy magazine, and his girlfriend Barbi Benton are welcomed by ‘Bunny Girls’ from the London Playboy Club, on their arrival at Heathrow Airport. (Central Press/Getty Images)

 

Visionaries come in all forms.  You can argue, Hugh Hefner was one of them.

Hefner, the cultural icon, publishing giant and businessman, died this week at the age of 91.

He was a champion of sexual liberation. He fought for civil rights, hiring black entertainers and comics when no one else would. He supported freedom of speech and civil liberties.

Culturally, he changed the world.  Playboy wasn’t just a centerfold magazine – it included probing interviews, investigative journalism, and commentary on society.

The ConnectingVets.com editorial staff each had a different take on how “Hef” influenced them, their work, and maybe even their social life.  Listen in.

 

