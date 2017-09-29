Get Help | Women Veterans

We highly value the contributions and experiences of our women veterans and want to make sure you have resources tailored to your needs.

Attitudes & Attire is dedicated to promoting personal growth for women veterans seeking self-sufficiency. Their programs provide the tools that raise self-esteem, promote ethics and build the confidence necessary to succeed in the workplace.

Academy of Women is a global leadership and professional development organization that empowers aspiring, current and past women military leaders through mentoring, training, and growth opportunities.

Foundation for Women Warriors is a unique support organization created exclusively for the women veteran community of Southern California. They provide essential programs to empower the resiliency and professional development of Women Warriors.

Grace After Fire is commied to assisting in women veterans transition back into family life, achievements in the work place, and her pursuit of happiness.

Lady Veterans Connect provides high quality, comprehensive services to women veterans to assist in transitional support and prevent homelessness.

American Women Veterans is dedicated to preserving and promoting the legacy of servicewomen, veterans, and their families.

One Savvy Veteran is founded by a woman veteran to meet the needs of fellow women warriors in the Chicagoland area and surrounding suburbs.

Operation Reinvent is dedicated to providing expert guidance and resources to help transitioning military women identify career paths that suit their skills, education, goals and interests.

Army Women Scholarship Foundation provides grants to women soldiers, past and present, and their lineal descendants to help them attain their educational goals.

After Her Service is a program from post 9/11 female veterans sponsored by the University of Michigan, which aims to help grow veterans professional success.

Final Salute homeless female veterans with safe and suitable housing.

