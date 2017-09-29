Maintaining physical and mental wellness was a vital part of your military career and we want to encourage that continued importance after you’ve separated.

Retreats & Therapy

Gratitude America offers critical support for service members, veterans and their families by conducting restorative retreats for those affected by combat related stress and Traumatic Brain Injury.

Heroes On The Water helps veterans unwind using the therapeutic qualities of fishing, kayaking and paddling.

Lone Survivor Foundation restores, empowers, and renews hope for wounded service members and their families through health, wellness, and therapeutic support.

Project Sanctuary supports military families where they are right NOW. After years of working with military families, we have become a recognized leader in bringing health and wellness to our military families. By addressing mental health first, we take our families from battle ready to family ready.

Operation Oasis ministry was designed to help military families reconnect following the long and challenging separation caused by war…and to say, “Thank you and welcome home!”

Operation Second Chance are committed to serving our wounded, injured and ill combat veterans. We support Veterans and their families by building relationships and identifying and supporting immediate needs and interests. We are dedicated to promoting public awareness of the many sacrifices made by our Armed Forces.

Operation Restored Warrior is open to all faiths and brings together mission, healing and ministry to places and memories within the warrior’s heart that need the hope, the healing and the power of God through our experiential, multiple day, wilderness setting “counterattacks”.

Boulder Crest Retreat provides “Rest and Reconnection” programs for military families and an opportunity for combat veterans to unwind. ConnectingVets visited the retreat in the Blue Ridge Mountains to learn more about their programs.

Camp Patriot is a 501c3 non-profit organization with a mission to empower and thank wounded and disabled military veterans of all generations though our outdoor programs.

National Veterans Wellness and Healing Center establishes an environment that is responsive to the needs of veterans and military families using creative therapies and processes that focus on emotional and physical healing.

BraveHearts Riding provides equine-assisted activities and therapies with teams of expert staff, dedicated volunteers and therapy horses at multiple safe and caring facilities.

Team Red, White, and Blue enriches the lives of America’s veterans by connecting them to their community through physical and social activity.



Vets On The River offers therapeutic canoe and kayak trips throughout the nation’s National Park’s service.

Wins for Warriors create opportunities and events for military and veteran families to bond through sports and family-friendly activities in the Detroit, Michigan area.

University of Utah Center for Veteran Studies sponsors a beautiful free 2-week retreat in the calming mountains of park city Utah.

Service and Companion Animals

Semper K9 trains service dogs to provide physical and emotional support to U.S. Armed Forces veterans and their families. We interviewed Christopher and Amanda Baity, the husband and wife team behind the organization.

Pets for Patriots aims to end animal homelessness by provided shelter dogs and cats to veterans as companion animals.

Pets for Vets rescues sheltered dogs and pairs them with a veteran who is suffering with PTSD, TBI, or other mental health issues as a companion.

Guardian Angels for Soldier’s Pets links active-duty service members, wounded warriors, and veterans with companion and service animals through their partner programs.

Suicide Prevention

Department of Veteran Affairs provides a 24 hour veteran crisis line, self-check quiz and other medical resources for veterans who might consider or have considered suicide.

Stop Soldier Suicide empowers the military community and their families by providing free mental health resources and TBI/PTS assistance.

Mission 22 aims to spread awareness of suicide in the veteran community with their #Mission22 campaign.

National Alliance to End VeteranSuicide operates multiple retreat projects and small groups for veterans and their families.





The Soldiers Project provides free and confidential counseling and treatment to service members in their families



About Face is produced by the VA’s National Center for Post-traumatic Stress Disorder and features informational videos and real stories of veterans dealing with PTS.

Trauma and Resiliency Resources Warrior Camp is a free week-long treatment for veterans who dealing with the trauma of moral injury.

National Alliance on Mental Illness is dedicated to connecting veterans with government and non-governmental agencies that can help them work through any mental health issues they might be facing.

Wounded Vets

National Resource Directory is a resource website that connects wounded warriors, Service Members, Veterans, their families, and caregivers to programs and services that support them.

Impact A Hero provides immediate and ongoing support, in the form of opportunities and resources, for our severely wounded, post 9/11 combat veterans, their families and caregivers.Impact A Hero.

Disabled American Veterans is a nonprofit charity that provides a lifetime of support for veterans of all generations and their families, helping more than 1 million veterans in positive, life-changing ways each year.

Wounded Warriors provides free programs and services to address the needs of wounded warriors and fill gaps in government care. The demand for our programs and services has grown from serving a handful of injured veterans to now serving tens of thousands, and we continue to receive hundreds of new registrations from injured veterans, their families, and caregivers each month. Click Here to read how WWP is offering veteran-owned businesses career services.

Hearts of Valor is a network of people caring for wounded, ill or injured service members, created and maintained by Operation Homefront.





Return to Work provides personalized vocational rehabilitation and employment services to Veterans, their spouses and Americans with disabilities including wounded warriors.

Building Homes for Heroes gifts mortgage-free homes that meet the needs of the men and women who have selflessly served our country. These homes not only help to remove the family’s financial burden, they help to restore the individual’s freedom, and enable the veteran to lead a more independent and productive civilian life.

Homes for Our Troops is a privately funded 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization that builds and donates specially adapted custom homes nationwide for severely injured post – 9/11 Veterans, to enable them to rebuild their lives.

Purple Heart Homes provides housing for Service Connected Disabled Veterans that is substantial in function, design, and quality fit to welcome home the fighting men and women of America.

PTS

PTSD Foundation of America is a non-profit organization dedicated to mentoring to our combat veterans and their families with post traumatic stress.

Cohen Veteran Network is responsible for free client-centered mental health clinics around the US specializing in helping veterans with stressors.