Yes, wheelchair rugby exists and it’s incredible

TORONTO — The Invictus Games are in full swing and Team USA is looking to defend their wheelchair rugby title on Thursday.

“We’re looking to defend our title. We’re not giving anything up. If a team wants it, they’ve got to come get it from us,” medically retired Marine Corps Sgt. Anthony McDaniel told DoD News. “We’ve got a solid team. It’s all defense and then we just execute on offense. It’s going to be a lot of fun for everybody,” added McDaniel, who is leading Team USA’s rugby team.

Below are a few photos from wheelchair rugby aka “murderball” prelims:

