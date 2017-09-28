Yes, wheelchair rugby exists and it’s incredible

TORONTO  — The Invictus Games are in full swing and Team USA is looking to defend their wheelchair rugby title on Thursday.

“We’re looking to defend our title. We’re not giving anything up. If a team wants it, they’ve got to come get it from us,” medically retired Marine Corps Sgt. Anthony McDaniel told DoD News. “We’ve got a solid team. It’s all defense and then we just execute on offense. It’s going to be a lot of fun for everybody,” added McDaniel, who is leading Team USA’s rugby team.

Below are a few photos from wheelchair rugby aka “murderball” prelims:

gettyimages 854876724 Yes, wheelchair rugby exists and its incredible

Anthony McDaniel #8 of Team USA battles against Clive Smith #6 of Team United Kingdom in action on Day Five at Wheelchair Rugby during the 2017 Invictus Games at Ryerson’s Mattamy Athletic Centre on September 27, 2017 in Toronto, Ontario. (Claus Andersen/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation)

gettyimages 854879810 Yes, wheelchair rugby exists and its incredible

Helene Le Scelleur #3 of Team Canada tries to avoid the reach of Tiny Graham #13 of Team New Zealand in action on Day Five at Wheelchair Rugby during the 2017 Invictus Games at Ryerson’s Mattamy Athletic Centre on September 27, 2017 in Toronto, Ontario. (Claus Andersen/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation)

3813487 Yes, wheelchair rugby exists and its incredible

Australian Daniel Jeffery crashes over Canadian Helene Le Scelleur during their Wheelchair Rugby preliminary match at the Mattamy Athletics Center during the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto on September 27, 2017. (DoD photo by Roger L. Wollenberg)

gettyimages 854877590 Yes, wheelchair rugby exists and its incredible

Mick Collins #3 of Team Australia slams into JP Regalado #9 of Team Canada in action on Day Five at Wheelchair Rugby during the 2017 Invictus Games at Ryerson’s Mattamy Athletic Centre on September 27, 2017 in Toronto, Ontario. (Claus Andersen/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation)

170927 d bb251 153 Yes, wheelchair rugby exists and its incredible

Anthony McDaniel, a Marine Corps veteran, reaches for a ball during a wheelchair rugby game against Italy during the 2017 Invictus Games at the Mattamy Athletics Center in Toronto, Sept. 27, 2017. (DoD photo by Roger L. Wollenberg)

3814691 Yes, wheelchair rugby exists and its incredible

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Ivan Sears intercepts a pass during a wheelchair rugby match against Team Italy during the 2017 Invictus Games at the Mattamy Athlethics Centre in Toronto, Canada, September 27, 2017. (U.S. Air Force photo/ Staff Sgt. Jannelle McRae)

gettyimages 854877130 Yes, wheelchair rugby exists and its incredible

Curtis McGrath #14 of Team Australia loses control in action against Team Canada on Day Five at Wheelchair Rugby during the 2017 Invictus Games at Ryerson’s Mattamy Athletic Centre on September 27, 2017 in Toronto, Ontario. (Claus Andersen/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation)

3814688 Yes, wheelchair rugby exists and its incredible

U,S, Army Staff Sgt. (ret.) Ryan Major participates in wheelchair rugby during the 2017 Invictus Games at the Mattamy Athlethics Centre in Toronto, Canada, September 27, 2017. (U.S. Air Force photo/ Staff Sgt. Jannelle McRae)

