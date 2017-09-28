Wanna save a life? Read this.

By Phil Briggs

What did you do to recognize Suicide Awareness Month?

Share a post on Facebook? Add a new theme to your profile pic? Push ups?

The best thing to do is talk directly to the person you are concerned about.

This simple list of 6 questions, known as the Columbia Suicide Rating Severity Scale can help you understand if your loved one is struggling with thoughts of suicide. Ask him or her these questions:

Have you wished you were dead or wished you could go to sleep and not wake up? Have you actually had thoughts about killing yourself? Have you thought about how you might do it? Have you had any intention of acting on these thoughts? Have you started to work out details on how to kill yourself? Have you done anything, started to do anything, or prepared to do anything to end your life? For example: collected pills, obtained a gun, gave away valuables, wrote a will or suicide note, or held a gun but changed your mind.

Let’s face it, talking about suicide is difficult. Its so emotional.

For more personal and practical advice, listen to this podcast, “Deal With It: How to STOP SUICIDE,” our guests, Kim Ruocco, Director of Suicide Prevention & Postvention, Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS), and ConnectingVets.com reporter Jonathan Kaupanger (both suicide loss survivors) offer simple, sincere and experienced advice.

Veterans Crisis Line: 1-800-273-8255

Or, Text 838255

Listen to this amazing song, by rapper/veteran Doc Todd called “Not Alone” ft Bingx: