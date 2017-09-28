Wanna save a life? Read this.

By Phil Briggs
What did you do to recognize Suicide Awareness Month?
Share a post on Facebook? Add a new theme to your profile pic? Push ups?
The best thing to do is talk directly to the person you are concerned about.
This simple list of 6 questions, known as the Columbia Suicide Rating Severity Scale can help you understand if your loved one is struggling with thoughts of suicide. Ask him or her these questions:
- Have you wished you were dead or wished you could go to sleep and not wake up?
- Have you actually had thoughts about killing yourself?
- Have you thought about how you might do it?
- Have you had any intention of acting on these thoughts?
- Have you started to work out details on how to kill yourself?
- Have you done anything, started to do anything, or prepared to do anything to end your life? For example: collected pills, obtained a gun, gave away valuables, wrote a will or suicide note, or held a gun but changed your mind.
Let’s face it, talking about suicide is difficult. Its so emotional.
For more personal and practical advice, listen to this podcast, “Deal With It: How to STOP SUICIDE,” our guests, Kim Ruocco, Director of Suicide Prevention & Postvention, Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS), and ConnectingVets.com reporter Jonathan Kaupanger (both suicide loss survivors) offer simple, sincere and experienced advice.
Veterans Crisis Line: 1-800-273-8255
Or, Text 838255
Listen to this amazing song, by rapper/veteran Doc Todd called “Not Alone” ft Bingx: