Take an up-close look at the 2017 Invictus medals

TORONTO — As the 2017 Invictus Games comes to an end, hundreds of athletes don their gold, silver, and bronze medals earned from the adaptive sports competition.

British company Cleave – Court Jewellers designed the medals, which feature a yellow ribbon, 13 maple leaves, and the motto “I am the master of my fate.”

The medals for the 2015 and 2016 Invictus Games were designed by British veteran Harry Parker, who was injured while serving in Afghanistan. According to the Invictus Games, those medals featured “an embossed stitch decoration, which represented the recovery and rehabilitation process of the competitors.”

Take a look at this year’s medals: