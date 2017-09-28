Indiana vets step up for hurricane relief

By Matt Saintsing

Hurricane season this year has been absolutely insane. Harvey ravaged the Texas Gulf Coast, Irma pounded the Caribbean and Florida, and most recently, Maria left Puerto Rico completely without power. With all this destruction, helping may seem like a hopeless endeavor.

But for a group of veterans in Kokomo, Ind., helping is second nature. Jerry Paul, president of the Howard County Veterans Memorial Corp., is the brain and part of the muscle behind an effort to bring water and other supplies to Florida.

The group of concerned vets, mostly in their 60s and 70s, have been busy loading a parked trailer supplied by Syndicate Sales, since Monday, with hopes of shipping it off to Estero, Fla in the next few days.

“I’ve never seen anybody respond so fast,” says Paul, who served in Vietnam as a Huey medevac crew chief. “It’s a veterans program from here in Howard County, to the veterans in Florida,” says Paul. “We know there are some veterans who suffered through this.”

Veteran volunteers are busy loading water, Gatorade, and other supplies in the truck whose final destination is the Living Waters Church in Estero. “It seems like this is a senior citizen project, at times,” says Paul, adding that the youngest veteran is 55 years old.

Roger Roe, also a Vietnam vet, has been loading pallets of water with a prosthetic leg, and Bill Miller is a member of both the Veterans of Foreign Wars, and Disabled American Veterans. Despite the group being a little more seasoned, they aren’t slowing down.

They are also collecting cash. VFW Post #1152 has given $250, while complete strangers have opened up their hearts, and their wallets. “In all, we’ve collected about $1800,” says Paul.

But its not just vets, who have stepped up. Some businesses are helping Jerry out in impactful ways. Coca-Cola, which operates a bottling facility in Kokomo made signs, and are donating two skids of PowerAde, and one of bottled water.

And that’s not all. Five Below, a retail store that sells everything at (you’ve guessed it) five dollars and below, have partnered with Paul’s group to donate five skids of supplies. “They’ve been great about getting on board,” adds Paul.

Jerry is an ideas guy. With the help of local businessess, and his fellow veterans, what started as a thought is now coming to fruition. “

“The funny thing about it is, you can be creative and come up with all the ideas lying in bed and dreaming about it, but if you don’t have the people it won’t happen,” says Paul. “I’ve always been lucky to have my fellow veterans step up.”

