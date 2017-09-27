West Point grad, former 1/75 Ranger praises Communism while in uniform

By Eric Dehm

Army 2nd Lt. Spenser Rapone is an infantry officer, graduate of the US Military Academy and a former member of the Army’s storied 1st Ranger Battalion, earning the Combat Infantryman Badge during a deployment to Afghanistan.

He is, apparently, a communist too.

His beliefs alone are not illegal.

But his alleged actions posted to his personal social media accounts may be in violation of the Uniformed Code of Military Justice and DoD regulations.

He’s currently assigned to 10th Mountain Division, who released the following statement via their official Facebook today:

Rapone’s twitter account first came under scrutiny after he tweeted a picture of himself with “communism will win” written inside of his cadet cover, while also giving a closed-fist salute with the hashtag #VeteransForKaepernick. the post is one of many political statements made by Rapone over social media under the handle @punkproletarian. Another photo that has garnered media attention features Rapone wearing a Che Guevara t-shirt under his cadet uniform on the West Point campus.

In case there was any lingering doubt, hasta la victoria siempre pic.twitter.com/0XrW38wcCk — Commie Bebop🌹 (@punkproletarian) September 25, 2017

In addition to those photos, Rapone’s posts mostly seem to focus on his support of communism, specifically the brand seen in the Soviet Union, with the hammer & sickle symbol and USSR flag both featuring heavily, including on the profile’s header image.

Supporting a political ideology while in the service is, of course, not prohibited and it could be argued that those two photos amount to little more than uniform violations. Some of Rapone’s other social media activity, on the other hand, would seem to far more seriously violate official DoD regulations on political activity.

This photo Rapone posted of his Democratic Socialists of America “official socialist organizer” ID card alongside his uniform is seemingly in clear violation of those regs, which state service members shall not serve in an official capacity with any partisan political organization.

@DSAVeterans issued me this CIB for satisfactory performance under hostile enemy posting online in the twitter firefight of 26JUL #TroopLeft pic.twitter.com/Ja8M4jN6cI — Commie Bebop🌹 (@punkproletarian) August 8, 2017

Also found on Rapone’s Twitter account is what appears to be a section from a book that seems to be calling for communist revolution within the US military and encouraging soldiers to “confront their own institution.”

As of Wednesday morning, only West Point has released a statement regarding Rapone’s posts after they went viral, that reads in part:

“As figures of public trust, members of the military must exhibit exemplary conduct, and are

prohibited from engaging in certain expressions of political speech in uniform. Second

Lieutenant Rapone’s chain of command is aware of his actions and is looking into the matter.

The academy is prepared to assist the officer’s chain of command as required.”

What, if any, punishment Rapone will face is as of yet unkown.

This story is developing and ConnectingVets.com will follow on with any additional information as it becomes available.

Connect: @EricDehm | Eric@ConnectingVets.com